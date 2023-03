Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon along Woodhaven Drive in Ross Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in the Poconos.

Crews were called to the home along Woodhaven Drive in Ross Township near Saylorsburg around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A woman was taken to the hospital after breathing in too much smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Monroe County.