Fire guts home in Stroudsburg, latest in a string of blazes

Emergency crews in this part of the Poconos have been busy over the last week. This is the third fire in this part of Monroe County.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A charred house sits on the corner of Brown Street in Stroudsburg. It caught fire in the early morning hours.

The couple who lives inside made it out safely.

People who came to see the damage recall seeing the flames and smoke.

"It was around like 2:45, I was on the phone with one of my friends and like, I looked out the window, saw the lights, and woke up my grandmother. We came out and it was all up in flames like out the back. We didn't see much, we were standing back there but there were flames out the front a lot," said Zack Rutt, Stroudsburg.

The home is a total loss and the fire chief believes it started in the basement.

The homeowners just put the place up for sale last week.

"It is, it's sad, you know. It's sad to see everything they worked for the last 18 years I believe he said, just go up," said a resident.

There were a few fires over the last few days in the Stroudsburg, East Stroudsburg areas. It not only kept firefighters busy but also the American Red Cross. The organization helped people who ended up displaced.

Last Friday, a fire on Ann Street in Stroudsburg chased five renters out of a double-block home.

On Sunday, a fire broke out on the first floor at a building along Smith Street in East Stroudsburg.

"It's a bit of an unusual streak for us. We probably on average respond to about two to two and a half fires a month in Monroe County so to have this many in the rapid sequence is very unusual," said Peter Brown, American Red Cross.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at this house on Brown Street.