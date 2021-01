The flames sparked after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Flames damaged a home Saturday morning in the Poconos.

Fire officials say the home along Seneca Road in Paradise Township was under construction.

When contractors arrived Saturday morning to work, they discovered smoke throughout the home.

The fire chief believes the fire was electrical and started in the walls before moving to the main level and basement.

A firefighter fell through flooring but is expected to be okay.