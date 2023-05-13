Flames damage home in Monroe County

Flames broke out around 6 p.m. along Cobblewood Drive in Mount Pocono Saturday afternoon.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Four people are displaced after a home caught fire in Monroe County.

Fire crews were called to Cobblewood Drive in Mount Pocono around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company Chief Logan Evans says the fire started in the garage of the home and spread to the first floor, where crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Chief Evans says four people lived in the home, and two people were home at the time of the fire but got out safely. One person was taken to the hospital, there is no word on their condition.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire in Monroe County.