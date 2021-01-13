Fire chief in Monroe County gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The chief of the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company encourages everyone, including his co-workers and other first responders, to get it as soon as they can.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — More and more, we are seeing pictures pop up on social media pages of smiling faces, behind masks, of people who just received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Logan Evans of the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company can now be added to the list.

"If this is our way out of it, I certainly wanted to do my part to protect myself, my family, co-workers, fellow first responders. This isn't any way for any of us to live, so however we can move past this is good with me," said Chief Evans.

Evans got his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine last week at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg. His second dose will come in early February.

Aside from having to stick around for 15 minutes after he got the shot and a sore arm, the fire chief, also president of Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, says the process was seamless.

The chief tells Newswatch 16 one big reason why he didn't hesitate to get the vaccine came after a Scranton firefighter passed away because of COVID-19 complications.

"It certainly hits close to home. He was young, I am young, so that is certainly an eye-opener that it can happen to anyone at any time," said Chief Evans.