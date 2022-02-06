Finding a solution to a flooding problem in the Poconos

Business owners affected by the flooding worked alongside the Department of Environmental Protection to come up with a solution, a levee.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's been flood, after flood, after flood at the intersection of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township.

"We've been here 45 years and we were never flooded like we were the last three," said Chris

Chris Sarajian is the owner of Smuggler's Cove, a nearby restaurant.

He says whenever it rains hard and fast, Pocono Creek overflows and water floods his property and the intersection on Route 611.

"So what was happening was so much stuff in the middle of the stream it was hitting that stuff and it goes to the sides and obviously it eats out the wall," he said.

Sarajian and other business owners affected by the flooding worked alongside the Department of Environmental Protection to come up with a solution, a levee.

"We've been working to repair the stream bank and were almost done with it now. We've been working with DEP. We got an emergency permit," Sarajian said. "They came in and they told us what we have to and were following what they tell us to do and they were out yesterday and they said I think we almost have it."

Business owners hope the levee will keep Pocono Creek within its banks so it will stop flooding at this intersection on Route 611.

Sarajian says last's night storm was the ultimate test, and the levee passed.

"We certainly would have flooded there's no doubt because I was here. you know and it was beating up against this wall which we just built. You can see the water came up just about halfway and it didn't breach it. So I think we're good," he said.

The levee project should be completed over the next couple of days.