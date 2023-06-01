Find out how to get rid of hazardous waste if you live in Monroe County

The Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority is making it easy for you to dispose of hazardous chemicals safely.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — Whether it's a gallon of bleach, a bucket of oil-based paint, or a weed killer, The Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority is making it easy for you to dispose of these chemicals safely.

"Most of these items could be hazardous to both the environment and humans as well. Gasoline can explode and start a fire. Same thing with propane tanks. We have weed killers and grass killers. Those things, even if they just start leakin' into the ground, can get into the water table," said Kevin Kundratic, the Deputy Executive Director.

That's why this Saturday, the agency is hosting its annual household hazardous waste disposal.

Kundradic says items like Motor oil, lithium batteries, and pool chemicals are not safe to dispose of in a landfill.

"Number one, you're taking up space that could be used for things that normally should be disposed of in a landfill. Secondly, you're creating a hazard for the landfill because if some of these chemicals mix together in the landfill, it can start a fire," said Kundratic.

To drop off your hazardous materials at the Municipal Waste Management Authority this weekend, you have to be a Monroe County resident and pre-register for the event. Now depending on what you're bringing, prices can range from $0.50 to a couple of dollars.

"These events need to be successful. We need the community to be involved. We need them to participate so that we can continue to do this," said Kundratic.

The household Hazardous Waste Disposal runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To pre-register or to see a list of what can be accepted, click here.