Fight to save scout camping area in Monroe County

The Boy Scouts want to sell Camp Trexler near Kresgeville. but Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us plenty of people are fighting to keep it open.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rally of support outside Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township. More than two dozen campers and camp leaders came out to show their love for the camp that's getting ready to close its doors.

"If they lose the camp — just so much Scout spirit — they're going to lose community. Just the closeness; they're just going to lose so much family if they sell the camp, and it shouldn't happen," Theresa Chapman said.

In March, the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced plans to sell the camp to help fund a multibillion-dollar settlement involving thousands of sex abuse claims.

Theresa Chapman's son Ryden has been attending Camp Trexler since 2015.

"I've learned how to start fires, how to do camping, how to hike. I've helped out with hiking as well," Ryden said. "I'm just going to hope that it just doesn't, and hopefully, something good comes out of it."

People who live nearby also came out in support. They hope to keep this place a camp.

"It could be a housing development; it could be a warehouse, anything like that," Cindy Bellick said. "It's money. That's it. Money talks, and it would be nice if someone can purchase it and preserve the property for the Scouts and for different things, but I don't know if that's going to happen."

Pocono Heritage Land Trust is looking for a partner to help buy the 755-acre camp and preserve it. The price is expected to be several million dollars.

"I spent my entire life in this program, specifically Minsi Trails Council here, Cub Scout all the way to a leader, and then joining the camp staff. So being here for ten years, this place is super important," said Ben Glueck, former Camp Trexler program director.

Whether it's sold or not, Camp Trexler is set to close after this summer. The Boy Scouts then plan to move all camping to Camp Minsi in Pocono Summit.