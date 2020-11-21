Fewer people to travel this Thanksgiving

According to AAA, an estimated 50 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, down from 55 million in 2019.

The rest stop along Interstate 80 eastbound between the junction with I-380 and Tannersville in the Poconos is usually packed with cars heading to a number of destinations for the holiday. But this year it's much quieter than normal.

But now, with a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and recommendations to stay home from health officials, the result is likely to be even lower.

"It's actually good for us because we're getting home a lot quicker than we normally would," said Mark Horowitz, from Ocean County, New Jersey.

Nearly everyone we spoke with said the pandemic has played a role in changing their holiday plans.

"Normally, we go to my aunt's, which is in Massachusetts, and the entire family gets together, but due to this situation, we had to cancel that this year," said Kelly Hawley from Montrose.

"I'm not hanging out with family, you know, kind of doing our own thing. Not hanging out with our grandparents, so kind of limiting our exposure," said Cameron Prinzivalli, from Long Island, New York.

"We're just going to have it as the four of us, as a family, and we're not going to be spending time with relatives and friends. We're sad about it. We'll probably do a Zoom or a Facetime phone call just so we can be connected," said Horowitz.