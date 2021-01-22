Feeding front-line workers in Monroe County

A business owner and young baker have teamed up to help feed frontline workers in Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Corey Vena, age 11, from East Stroudsburg, is on a mission to bring sweet treats to front-line workers here in Monroe County.

The boy tells Newswatch 16, it all started when he saw a story about Cookies for Caregivers.

"I was amazed by it, and I called them and said, 'Hey, can I help?' And they said, 'Sorry, where do you live?' I said, 'East Stroudsburg.' They said we are two hours away in Huntington, and I was like, OK. Then they said, 'Do something in your area,'" said Corey Vena.

So, he did. Last month, the boy started his own chapter of Cookies for Caregivers calling it Corey's Crew.

His latest delivery to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg hit a major milestone.

"We've baked over 1,000 cookies. I really like it and feel good doing it," said Vena.

Corey's not alone on the journey to feed front-line workers. Steve Ertle, owner of The Lounge near Stroudsburg, has been making food deliveries, too.

Through community donations, he's been able to drop off lunches and dinners to people all across the county.

"I started it as a Facebook live challenge, and as it turns out a month later, 1,000 front-line workers we've been able to bring food out to," said Ertle.

"I know that our health care heroes will really appreciate this. The generosity from these community members as well as the entire Monroe County Community," said Elizabeth Wise, LVH-Pocono President.