Federal help for Fountain Court fire victims

Destroyed businesses are not the only ones who can apply for disaster loans. Surrounding businesses that have seen a loss in revenue can also apply.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Rubble still sits here at the former Fountain Court Shopping Plaza in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville.

Nearly a month after a fire ripped through the shopping plaza, economic help is here for all business owners that were impacted.

"That fountain court mall was a community gathering place. That's why we're here," said Sally Graham, a small business administration public information officer for Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a temporary business recovery center at the Pocono Township Municipal Building to help those applying for an SBA Economic Injury disaster loan.

"With those stores no longer open, many other stores and companies that visitors are no longer coming here and that affects them," said Graham. "That has a ripple effect. not only in Pocono Township but throughout Monroe County as well as all the adjacent counties."

Shortly after the fire, Pocono Township officials asked businesses that were impacted to report their losses.

In total 20 businesses came forward, which was the threshold for Governor Shapiro to active SBA assistance.

So far only two businesses have come in to ask questions and apply.

Officials are encouraging those who have not had a big drop in revenue yet but believe they will in the future to apply.

"Please come and talk to us and we can guide you through the process," said Graham. "It is for working capital. So how you would have been able to meet your financial obligation typically, if the disaster, if the fire had not happened, and businesses sometimes don't see that loss of revenue until months down the road."

Businesses can apply in person or online.

All applications have to be in by April 15 of next year.

The SBA will be at the Pocono Township Municipal Building, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until they close on Aug. 3 at 4:00 p.m.