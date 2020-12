A body was found in Monroe County in 2011.

The FBI is looking for new leads after a body was found in Monroe County in 2011.

The FBI posted on Saturday about the body found nine years ago near Mount Pocono, saying they're still trying to identify the victim.

The torso of a man was found inside a garbage bag dumped along Route 191.

Composite results of the remains show the victim was about 55 years old with dark eyes and dark hair.