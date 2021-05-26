Fawn season in full swing

Many new fawns are being spotted in our area, and wildlife experts are sending out a reminder of what you should do if you come across one.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Baby animals have been popping up all over. Many are being cared for at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg.

"It's been a very busy fawn season. There's been a lot of natural disasters to fawns, but you know it's the time of year when they are all born, and there are certain things fawns do and don't do that person should know about," said Kathy Uhler, the director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Uhler says this time of year is very busy for baby animals.

With many people headed outdoors for Memorial Day weekend, Uhler is sending out a reminder about what to do if you find one.

"It's perfectly normal for them to be laying by themselves. Once in a while, they get a little bored, a little antsy like the one you saw, they might get up and make a little noise, might cry, and then they will lay back down, and that's perfectly normal," said Uhler.

There are currently a dozen fawns at the center, and that's a lot for this time of year. Uhler tells Newswatch 16 it's not cheap to raise these little guys either. She relies heavily on donations.

"The fawn formula is specifically for white-tailed deer fawns. It's a five-gallon bucket, and it's over $200 just for one of those buckets, and we go through quite a bit. We are getting donations of raw goat's milk, and it helps to stretch it, and it's nice and healthy for them, but there's also medications and worming meds that we give them, and it costs money as well," said Uhler.

Uhler says it's best to let the fawn go, but if a fawn has been crying for more than five hours or if you find one next to its mother that may have been hit by a car, that's when you should call for help.

Here are some fawn photos captured by our viewers: