Father and son charged with attempted homicide in Monroe County

Police say eight shots were fired into a gas station with close proximity to a home.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing attempted homicide charges after shooting into a gas station in Monroe County.

State troopers say 48-year-old Frank Fedor and his son, 22-year-old Andrew Fedor fired about eight rounds into the store on Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township just after midnight.

A man who lives nearby woke up to the sound of gunfire and followed tire tracks in the snow to a nearby bar.

Troopers say the tires on the Fedor's vehicle matched the tracks in the snow.