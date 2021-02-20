Father and son charged with attempted homicide in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing attempted homicide charges after shooting into a gas station in Monroe County.
State troopers say 48-year-old Frank Fedor and his son, 22-year-old Andrew Fedor fired about eight rounds into the store on Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township just after midnight.
A man who lives nearby woke up to the sound of gunfire and followed tire tracks in the snow to a nearby bar.
Troopers say the tires on the Fedor's vehicle matched the tracks in the snow.
Both men are facing attempted homicide and related offenses.