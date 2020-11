Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap was shut down after the wreck around 5:30 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Monroe County.

Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap was shut down around 5:30 p.m. for multiple hours after the wreck.

The coroner says a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed but their name has not yet been released.