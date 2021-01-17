x
Farm hosts winter wonderland in Monroe County

There were local vendors and wagon rides for the kids at Pocono Organics.

LONG POND, Pa. — A business in Monroe County welcomed folks to celebrate winter this weekend.

Pocono Organics hosted its Winter Wonderland event.

There were local vendors and wagon rides for the kids.

The place grows organic produce year-round and the owners hoped to show visitors ways to eat fresh foods even during the winter months.

"So the nice thing is this is actually the first time our community has been allowed in to see our greenhouse facility which you can see behind me here," said Stephanie Muiraia of Pocono Organics. "So we wanted to create a safe space for people to come out during this cold covid winter just to check out some local vendors and get a feel for what we do here at the farm."

Visitors to the event were asked to wear masks and socially distance at the farm. 
