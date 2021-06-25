Fans ready as weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway gets rolling

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni caught up with one couple who has made it a mission to see every single NASCAR race this year.

LONG POND, Pa. — It's the weekend hundreds of thousands of NASCAR fans have been waiting for. Finally, the first in-person doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway is here.

Luke Berti from West Pittston is ready for it all.

"Me and the boys came up for a great weekend, a great ovation. We are doing the long haul Thursday to Sunday night, and we all brought our campers up, a bunch of food, and we are going to have a great time up here."

While there are thousands and thousands of fans and tons of stories to tell, we found a unique one in the MacLarens.

"We are going to every single Nascar race in one year, every one of them," said Diane MacLaren.

Pocono is the halfway point of their efforts. But how this couple got together makes the story come full circle.

Sandy and Diane ended up together after both of their significant others passed away.

"About seven or eight years ago, we were at a party. We weren't together. I had another wife, and she was there, but it was her best friend. She had a boyfriend, and we were all at this party, and someone brought up a bucket list. And I asked what was a bucket list? And she said. 'I'd like to go to every NASCAR race in a year.' And they got around to me, and I said, 'I'd like to join her,'" Sandy MacLaren said.

The couple tried to make it happen last year, but the pandemic kept fans out of the stands.