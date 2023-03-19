Irish pride and family fun at St. Patrick's parade in Stroudsburg

Families filled the sidewalks for the annual parade in Monroe County.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Family favorites filled the streets of Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg for the Pocono Irish American Club 44th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"That the race cars are gonna be coming, and there's fire trucks and police cars," said Kaiden O'Brien, Stroudsburg.

Special Olympics athletes were joined along the route by fencers and painted furry friends.

"It's great. It really is, it's cool," said Roy Lamond of East Stroudsburg.

But it's more than the fun sights that have these families filling the sidewalks.

"Irish pride, haha," Lamond added.

"It's just a lot of fun, hanging out with my friends and everything," said Makenzie Raudabaugh, Stroudsburg.

"The food, the food for me. Some of us like the beer, so gotta take it when you can get," added Nazareth's Mike Smallen.

"We come to the parade every year. We love this. We love the parade," said Edward Farrelly, Bushkill. "We're from Ireland. We have a big Irish heritage. We love the parade."

Many at the parade say this is a family tradition, and each year, the spirit grows stronger and stronger.

"Last year was a great, great turnout here. So here we are again today, but now we got all the kids dressed up. It's gonna look like it's gonna be another great turnout here," said Stephen O'Brien, Blakeslee.

"It's the best, everybody gets together the main street comes alive, i love it," Farrelly said.