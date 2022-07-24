Families honored at Pocono Raceway

The families of service members killed in action were honored Sunday before the NASCAR race at Pocono.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The stars of NASCAR had some special guests with them as they were introduced before the race at Pocono.

The top 10 drivers were joined by gold star family members as they were introduced before the race.

"I can't speak enough how heartwarming it is for us to attend this event and to know that we're not forgotten; my son's sacrifice is not forgotten," said Wilfredo Perez, Gold Star family member.

"It's super cool to come out here and be able to experience something that really meant so much to him and to be able to honor other gold star families while we're at it," said Kylie Willis, Gold Star family member.

Mike Argonish's son, Sgt. Jan Argonish was killed during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2007.

Mike recently found the credential his son used the last time he was at Pocono in 2005. He knew his son's spirit was with him at the track on this day.

"Oh, I know he's here. He's probably doing laps out there now," said Mike Argonish, Gold Star family member.

Pocono Raceway also wanted to show its support for military veterans and their families, so they put together Vet Village to offer them resources all in one place.

"We have about 20 to 30 veteran resources and gold star resources that they can venture into and network and find that veteran that may need that resource," said MSgt. Kevin Bittenbender, Pocono Raceway Military Affairs Director.

Gold Star families were treated like VIPs all day, starting with a breakfast followed by a ceremony honoring former military affairs director Bob Pallo, who passed away last year as well as those families in attendance.

Mike says the honor is bittersweet, but he is still proud of his son.

"Not because he had a medal, but because he put the uniform on and gave his life for our country," said Mike Argonish.

As many others did who were honored at the raceway this weekend through this symbol of freedom, give a closer look, and you'll see the names of hundreds of service members who paid the ultimate price.