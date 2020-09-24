Fall Fest this weekend in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Many events have been canceled or scaled back because of the pandemic but in the Poconos, an event is being held for the first time this weekend.



Newswatch 16 found folks setting up the the inaugural Fall Fest at the Monroe County Fairgrounds near Brodheadsville.



There will be food and craft vendors, live music and a junk car race in the arena.



Members of the fair committee wanted to do something since the West End Fair set for August had to be canceled.



They say Fall Fest will be smaller and more spaced out across the fairgrounds.