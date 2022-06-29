Ex-cop sent to prison on bribery, obstruction charges

A jury found Steven Mertz not guilty of sexual assault charges but convicted him on other counts during a trial in March

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former corporal with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Authorities in Monroe County charged Steven Mertz with rape and other offenses for allegedly using his position as an officer to force a 26-year-old woman to have sex with him in 2019.

A jury found Mertz not guilty of the sexual assault charges, but Mertz was sentenced to 30 to 60 months for bribery and obstruction of justice.

Mertz also faces perjury charges for inconsistent testimony during his trial. No trial date for those charges has been set.