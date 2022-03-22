Ex-cop on trial for sexual assault in Monroe County

A sexual assault trial is underway for former police corporal Steven Mertz.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A sexual assault trial is underway for a former police corporal in Monroe County.

Steven Mertz worked with Pocono Mountain Regional for 22 years.

Mertz is accused of pulling over a woman in Tunkhannock Township for driving under the influence back in 2019.

Court papers then allege Mertz told the woman he could make the charges disappear in exchange for sex.

He's now standing trial on a slew of charges including rape in Monroe County.