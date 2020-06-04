ESU teams up with 3-D printing company to make personal protective equipment

Education and industry are teaming up to make PPE for health care workers.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The sound of a 3-D printer may be music to the ears of health care workers.

"People want to help. They are sitting on the sidelines watching what has been happening," said Professor Darlene Farris-Labar, ESU Art+ Design Faculty.

The shortage of equipment due to the coronavirus sparked a partnership between East Stroudsburg University's art and design department and Pocono-based Verde Mantis 3-D Printing Company.

The group is making prototypes of face shields, fabric masks, and stethoscopes -- some of the things most needed by medical teams.

"We thought, let's design something that can be quickly assembled and possibly disposable if that needs to be the case," said Professor Farris-Labar.

Joe Sinclair is the founder of Verde Mantis 3-D Printing Company.

He has been following the coronavirus for a while and looked at what kind of PPE was being used in places such as Italy.

"So we compiled all this information and we started to think, OK, what is the low hanging fruit that doctors are approving and are actually working and they can use a lot of and the first one that popped out was the face shields?" said Joe Sinclair, Verde Mantis 3D Printing Company founder.

The group has been making and sending protective equipment to hospitals in Monroe County for a few weeks now.

Stella Dong is an assistant professor at ESU. She is even getting her students involved.

"Students are very excited to contribute their abilities to the workforce and their whole families. I am excited to see their creative ideas," said Stella Dong, ESU Assistant Professor.