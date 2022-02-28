ESU students step up to help the homeless

Students at East Stroudsburg University in the Poconos made an effort all month long to help the homeless.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An effort to help the homeless in the Poconos was a success.

All month long, students at East Stroudsburg University collected clothes, food, toiletries, and other items as part of their Martin Luther King Day of Service project.

Monday, the students presented their donations to Street 2 Feet.

The non-profit helps the homeless and those facing homelessness in Monroe County.

The students at ESU also made cards, to send along with their donations.