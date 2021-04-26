ESU shows off Koehler Fieldhouse renovations

The improvements will not only benefit students, but also the community in emergency situations.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — You can't miss some new shiny machinery outside East Stroudsburg University's Koehler Fieldhouse—a new air conditioning system and a high-powered generator.

"By installing things like air conditioning in this facility that we did not have before, and during a basketball game or any other event, now we have air conditioning in here, but most importantly for the community, during an emergency event, such as in July, we had no air conditioning, so if we are using this facility as an emergency site, we could not bring hundreds of people in here," said Kenneth Long, ESU interim president.

Last year, the field house was used as a COVID-19 field hospital.

In 2012, it was used as a shelter following Hurricane Sandy.

It's why Monroe County put aside $1.5 million in federal CARES Act money to cover the cost of renovations.

A $360,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency paid for the generator.

"There's no other place in the area that can house hundreds of people at one time, shower, bathe people as well as feed them with our facilities throughout the campus. We are also right next door to a hospital. Lehigh Valley Health Network being next door is a huge advantage," said Long.

There were some other changes made inside the fieldhouse that directors hope will help with athletics and recruiting.

Upgrades students will notice include a new four-sided scoreboard with high-definition video screens, flooring, and a fresh painting of the ESU Warrior.

"It is a long time coming. Our scoreboard, for example, was 26 years old and couldn't get parts for it anymore. There was a basketball rule change with double resets on the clock, and we couldn't do it. We were one of four schools in the country that still hadn't taken care of that, so obviously, now we have the nice high-res scoreboard, but the floor repairs and the branding but the air conditioning is huge and the generator," said Gary Gray, ESU athletics director.