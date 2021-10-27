ESU and Martz unveil new campus buses

East Stroudsburg University showed off two new busses student-athletes will use for away games.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University student-athletes will be making quite the entrance at away games.

The university along with Martz Bus unveiled two new busses, wrapped in Warrior Pride.

The women's field hockey team will be the first onboard.

'It's so awesome they are doing this for the athletic department and the whole student body. We are excited, they look awesome," said Lia Parker, ESU Field Hockey.

Martz and ESU have been partners for a while, but this is the first time the company has wrapped busses in a university logo.

"We've been around for 100 years and we've never done this before. We've had a relationship with ESU for over a decade and this is really an opportunity for us to work with them in a partnership to bring their brand into a market, to bring our brand into a market, and really celebrate the student-athletes and the programs they have here. Again, this is really special," said Brian Satola, Martz Bus.

These Martz busses will still hit the road even when not being used by student-athletes. As part of the partnership, the busses will be on routes all throughout the region, being used as kind of a billboard for the campus.

"You can't buy this type of advertising. It's going to be driving up and down 80, 33, 78, this is so exciting for us all," said Kenneth Long, ESU Interim President.

Claire Courter is a junior at ESU. She's on the women's basketball team.

Her team will be using the busses once the season starts.

"It's awesome. Our last bus didn't say East Stroudsburg or anything on it so it's cool that everyone is going to know it's us when we show up to the games," said Claire Courter, ESU Women's Basketball.

East Stroudsburg University did have to pay to have one bus wrapped.