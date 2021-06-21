ESU launches 'Apply in July' initiative

East Stroudsburg University announced a new initiative to meet prospective students where they live.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Students are back on campus at East Stroudsburg University. An orientation group was getting the lay of the land on Monday.

The university is looking to bring in more students with a new initiative called Apply in July.

"The whole concept is, after this pandemic, everyone has been locked up, cooped up in their houses, and what we are doing is having our team go out to them, visit areas where we do attract a number of students," said Kenneth Long, ESU interim president.

Admissions teams are getting ready to go on a 13-stop tour through Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, and New York, to meet prospective students where they live.

Daryl Burleigh, the assistant director of admissions, says the program will help answer important questions about applying, financial aid, and housing without the travel time to campus.

"For students to be able to get the opportunity, and again if they have transportation issues, it's really to make it as easy as possible for them to connect with us and get the information they need and really just get a jump start," said Burleigh.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, ESU officials were not able to effectively recruit students because they weren't able to go inside high schools. They hope this program will make up for that lost time.

"Getting out and reaching out to those students that may not have been able to sit with their guidance counselor, sit with a financial aid advisor, being able to do that, we hope it will help students put back on their hats and say, OK, it's time to get back into school and time to finish up our education," said Long.

ESU officials say there is a slight decline in enrollment numbers, so they hope this initiative fills the gap.