ESU holds Tammany Day celebration

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University and the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma hosted the university's Inaugural Tammany Day Celebration on Friday over Zoom.

ESU announced a formal partnership with the Delaware Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma in September 2018.

This partnership enables collaboration between the tribe and the university's students, faculty, and staff to work with archeologists, historians, and government agencies.

"Through a pandemic, we stand together as partners. Building community ties, normalizing social justice, and promoting equality," said Susan Bachor of East Stroudsburg University.