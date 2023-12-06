ESU Field Hockey recognized at White House

NCAA National Championship athletes from across the country were invited to the White House to celebrate College Athlete Day, including the Lady Warriors.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Members of the East Stroudsburg University field hockey team got off the bus on campus after a trip to the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate College Athlete Day.

The team members were in shock when they got the invitation.

Stroudsburg native and team co-captain, Olivia Breen, stood among fellow NCAA Championship athletes for the first-of-its-kind event at the White House.

"I actually had the honor to go onto the stage and stand there as the Vice President made remarks, and it was just such an honor and a great experience. A great way to end my senior year," Breen said.

About 1,000 other student-athletes were invited to celebrate College Athlete Day. Grace Hoelbinger says being able to have East Stroudsburg mentioned with so many other big-name schools was an honor.

"Being able to see all Division I, II, and III and seeing all other athletes, like athletes I've looked up to and watched on social media and TV. Actually, seeing them in person was just so surreal and very cool," Hoelbinger.

The Lady Warriors won the NCAA Division II Field Hockey National Championship in December. The team beat Shippensburg 1-0 to win its second national championship in the school's history.

The win and invitation to the White House are two things they'll never forget.

"To actually go and see the White House, it's just like winning a national championship. You don't do it every day, so it was really fun to see," said Jady Vangils.

"We're not a huge school, but we're not a super small school, so even just being invited by the Bidens and going to the White House was just like wow," said Hoelbinger.

The Lady Warriors will get back to work to defend their title in August.