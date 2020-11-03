ESU delays spring break return for students

ESU officials announced they are delaying students return from spring break for one week to prepare for the possibility of finishing out the semester online.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's spring break on the campus of East Stroudsburg University. It's why there are only a few students on campus. It's going to stay this way for another week.

Administrators have decided to delay students' return and any upcoming events due to the coronavirus.

"I wouldn't say I am worried but it's definitely something people should watch out for," said sophomore Luke Valdevit.

Classes were scheduled to start again on Monday. Instead, the university is using that time to prepare for the launch of alternative teaching methods, including online classes, if necessary.

"We don't know a week and a half or two weeks from now what is going to happen. I think the coronavirus situation is moving rapidly. I can't say in ten days what is going to happen. So we are just trying to take it a week, to ten days at a time," said ESU President Marcia Welsh.

ESU officials want to stress there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus. All measures being taken are strictly precautionary.

"We are doing extra cleaning, extra sanitizing of administrative and common spaces, everything we can do to protect our campus community. But adding all the students into that mix is a little overwhelming so as we wait to see what is going on in our region, we are taking it one day at a time," said Welsh.

The school is not closed. Residence halls will remain open to house a limited number of students.

"It's better to play it safe before anything happens," said freshman Justin Girard.

ESU officials say next week they will decide if students will finish out the semester online.