ESASD rolling out safety plan for upcoming school year

East Stroudsburg Area School District plans to welcome back staff and students in August. The school board will vote on safety plan next week.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg Area School District is gearing up to welcome students back into the classroom, months after COVID-19 forced schools to cut in-person classes short.

"As we know, the state has required each district to have a plan for our students to return to school. At this point, our board has given guidance to us, the administration, that we would all return to school on August 31st," said East Stroudsburg Area School District Superintendent William Riker.

School officials say this school year will look different. There will only be up to 25 people in a classroom and two students per seat on school buses.

Final plans are being presented to the school board this week with a vote scheduled for next Monday.

Administrative services director Eric Forsyth has been appointed the district Pandemic Coordinator.

"One of the things that's really important is to remember that a plan does not eliminate the threat of the virus, it simply mitigates it. So we are doing our best to mitigate that threat and at the same time provide options for those who want to return to school full-time," said Forsyth.

Once the final plan for the new school year is approved, if parents still don't feel comfortable with their kids going inside, there is a virtual option.

Enrollment for the school's cyber academy is now open.

Anthoneil Champagine from East Stroudsburg has a child at the district.

"I hope something happens where they can do some learning inside the school. I mean my son does good with both, but I think being in the school is better than him sitting at home," said Champagine.