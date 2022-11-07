Enjoying the warm weather in November

The calendar may read November 7, but the warmer-than-normal temperatures are reminding us of spring.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Short-sleeve shirts and shorts were the dress code for many at Brodhead Creek Park in Stroud Township on Monday. The warm weather sent many outdoors, including one family from Queens, New York.

"It's beautiful. that's why we're out here instead of being inside. kids are enjoying it. My son wanted to try some fishing, and you guys have a lot of lakes here, so we figured we'd give this one a try," Ruslan Alayev said.

Hiking, biking, walking the dog, or going on a run — you name it, people were doing it. Some even tried fishing.

John Lerio of Stroud Township says it's a first being able to cast a line in November.

"It's a godsend, and everyone needs to go out. Get more in touch with nature. Get your sun. Get your warmth, you know; get in tune."

With warmer-than-normal weather this time of year, people say they're not wasting a minute of it."

"I'm enjoying this, and I'm going to take advantage as it happens, and hopefully, more days like this, I'll be out here just being with nature and obtaining peace," Lerio said.

"I'm looking at the weather all through this week, and I'm thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe it,' and Sunday, it sort of takes a nosedive. But up until then, we're going to enjoy every day," Nancy Amundsen said.

People we spoke with say they are praying for this weather to stick around because snow will be here before we know it.