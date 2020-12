The lodge donated to the Stroudsburg Area Regional Police Department and Monroe County's K9 squad.

'Tis the season for giving.

One group in the Poconos gave back by saying "thank you" to their local police force.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Elk Lodge in East Stroudsburg donated gift certificates from two local sandwich shops to the Stroudsburg Area Police Department.

There's a gift card for each of the department's 56 members.