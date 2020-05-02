EFO Furniture Outlet opens at the Stroud Mall

A former department store at the Stroud Mall in Monroe County is now home to EFO Furniture Outlet.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Couches, tables, and chairs are now on display inside this former department store at the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg.

EFO Furniture Outlet opened last week.

Andrew Kornegay from East Stroudsburg came to test out the couches.

"It is nice. I think it will draw more traffic to the overall mall. I think as the mall looks to draw in more anchor stores, it is just going to be an added bonus to shoppers and the overall town altogether," said Kornegay.

Joe Rinkunes is the President of EFO. He says the furniture outlet has been looking to expand into the Poconos for years. The former Sears department store ended up being the perfect fit for the new location.

"We always wanted to have an actual property here or a store here, but it was always difficult to find something that was large enough to house a full-sized furniture store like ours," said Rinkunes.

People, who come to the mall, like seeing new life here because shoppers don't like to see empty department stores.

Ginny Stewart lives in Stroud Township. She comes to the mall to walk and shop. She says even though there are other furniture stores in the area, it's great to see new options.

"I think it is a good idea. I don't know how well it will do with Raymour and Flannigan right next door, but it's a good idea. We want to keep the mall filled. Anything that moves in is good," said Stewart.