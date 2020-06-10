Eat, shop, and play bingo in Monroe County

The event aims to help struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a community event to support small and local businesses.

It's called, "Eat, Shop and Play Bingo."

Rose Hewitt is the administrative manager at Eastern Monroe Public Library in Stroud Township, she came up with the idea to help struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"We are really lucky to live in the community that we live in. Our businesses have been very supportive of all of the fundraisers the library has done in the past. We just wanted to show our appreciation to them for their support of us," explained Hewitt.

To play, all you need to do is get yourself one a bingo card.

Then stop at any participating business on the sheet, like Pocono Soaps on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg, and have an employee stamp your card.

"It's really great and it's what we like to see. We try to do things around the town and get everyone involved so it's nice to see when small businesses come together," said Samantha Russo of Pocono Soaps.

A $3 donation will get you one of a bingo card.

Once you fill off a couple of spaces, bring it on back to the library and you'll be entered in a raffle.

There are more than twenty different businesses on the bingo card.

Each spot offers a different discount or freebie.

Robert Valez lives in Stroudsburg.

He thinks this is great not only for businesses but for families, too.

"There's nothing better. You need to get people out right now," Valez said. "You need to show people that you are here and here for them, so they can come out. It keeps our economy going and our small little town booming."

Return your card to the Eastern Monroe Public Library near Stroudsburg before October 30 for your chance at winning a raffle prize.