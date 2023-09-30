East Stroudsburg University students taken to hospital after fight

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Two East Stroudsburg University students were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after a fight Saturday morning.

Police say that the two 19-year-old males got into a fight involving a knife shortly after 6 a.m. at the East Stroudsburg University Ridge Apartments along East Brown Street in Smithfield Township. Both suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and were taken to the hospital to be treated.