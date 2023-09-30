East Stroudsburg University students taken to hospital after fight

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Two East Stroudsburg University students were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after a fight Saturday morning.
Police say that the two 19-year-old males got into a fight involving a knife shortly after 6 a.m. at the East Stroudsburg University Ridge Apartments along East Brown Street in Smithfield Township. Both suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and were taken to the hospital to be treated.
The students are expected to be okay, and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office says they will both be charged.
