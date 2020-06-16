East Stroudsburg University lays out Fall semester guidelines

New and returning students will be back on campus at East Stroudsburg University with safety measures will be implemented.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — New and returning students will be back on campus at East Stroudsburg University when classes begin in the middle of August.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be new safety measures in place.

"We are actively planning and preparing for students to return. Everything from putting policies and procedures together as it relates to COVID-19 as well as, I am going to say fortifying the campus to protect students, faculty, and staff in line with both the CDC and PDE, Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines," said Kenneth Long, ESU Interim President.

Long said the last few months have been challenging planning for a "new normal" on campus but changes being made are necessary.

"It's been exhausting, to say the least. Our faculty have been, even though some aren't working right now because of the summer, they are working on this new transition. If you recall back in March the transition was a little abrupt so now we have some lead time to prepare appropriately," said Long.

In-person classes will be available as well as virtual options; class sizes will be smaller and masks will be required.

On-campus living will look the same, but with precautions in place.

"Based on some of the things that we received from PDE, we think that students can still have their normal double rooms or apartments similar to what we use during a normal semester but with extra precautions. Extra cleaning devices and sanitary devices throughout our facilities while also asking the students to be cognizant of their health," said Long.