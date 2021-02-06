East Stroudsburg University baby pantry stocked with donations

A baby pantry at ESU that offers help to student parents just got a little help of its own.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Diapers, wipes and more fill the back room of the Gender and Sexuality Center at East Stroudsburg University.

This is the campus baby pantry. It helps student parents who are in need of a little help.

"This is so, so important. The student parents that I've met work full-time jobs in addition to working, going to school full-time, while also raising a family. That's so difficult. So, hopefully, this will help alleviate some stress," said Ariel Tucci, Gender and Sexuality Center.

The pantry was developed in 2019 by another student who was tasked with finding a need on campus that was not currently being met.

The place had to close because of the pandemic last year.

During this spring semester, senior Stacy Canter took the lead on stocking the baby pantry.

Stacy worked with one of her professors to get donations.

A truckload of items, collected by members of an area church, was recently donated.

"It just blew my mind when they told me that she came with a carload of supplies. I really wasn't expecting this," said Stacy Canter, ESU Student.

While donations of diapers and wipes are always welcome, the pantry is really looking for baby clothes, blankets, and bibs.

"My mission was to try and get things back up and running so that when we return to 100 percent capacity, we have all of this," said Canter.