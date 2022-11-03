East Stroudsburg University interim president promoted to full-time position

Kenneth Long is ESU's first African American president. He's been acting as interim president since 2020.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Kenneth Long has been walking the campus at East Stroudsburg University for nearly a decade. He's been the interim president since July 2020, after his predecessor retired.

But just this week, the interim title has been removed, making Long ESU's newest president.

"It's relaxing a little bit because, you know, particularly over the last few months, I've spent my time doing my job, but also interviews and answering questions and meeting with people both on campus and search committees," Long said.

Long started at ESU in July 2013 as the university's vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer.

His family, staff, and students are what's made him stick around all these years.

"It really is a dream place to be. I said yesterday to some others ESU will be part of this community, and this community will be part of the Commonwealth. That will be the best place to be if you want to work, live, play, and learn," Long said.

During his time as interim president, Long says his biggest accomplishment was guiding East Stroudsburg University through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was hard," said Long. "But you didn't have time to think. You just had to do it. So it really was a team effort, and that team even extends beyond the university."

Long says now, as president, he has a list of things he wants to get done.

"We had the largest incoming class in three years," said Long. "So that's part one, continuing that. Part two is to upgrade and continue to upgrade our campus facilities."

President Long says he hopes during his time that, he and his staff can make ESU the go-to school for Monroe County and the Lehigh Valley.