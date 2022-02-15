East Stroudsburg South rifle team takes aim at state championship

This is the tenth year in a row the rifle team has competed in states.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a bittersweet day for East Stroudsburg High School South senior Piotr Jablonski. This is one of the last times he's loading up his rifle gear. He and 10 of his teammates are headed off to the PIAA State Championship.

"It's something that's very special to us because we've been practicing non-stop for the past three, four months, and for us to be able to do this, for us to be able to work for this is something very exciting for us," said Jablonski.

And the entire school thinks so too. In a celebratory send-off, dozens of students lined the hallways, cheering on the team, wishing them luck.

Jay Armitage coaches the rifle team that's competing against eight other teams.

"It's an indoor sport. We shoot prone, which means lying on the floor. You shoot at 50 feet. The kids are required to take a safety course prior to handling any firearms. It's a mandatory thing. Every year they must take the course to make sure everything is safe. We stress safety more than marksmanship," said Armitage.

The athletes loaded up their gear, and they're headed to a range in the Lehigh Valley, but they'll have to wait on the victory party for now because results won't be in for about two weeks.

This is the tenth year in a row the rifle team has competed in states.

Jablonski has been shooting for six years, four of them competitively. He says it's a sport that offers something different.

"You got a lot of basic sports like throwing the ball or kicking the ball, or throwing the ball, but for us to be able to, you know to be able to fire off around, you know it gives you that kind of excitement," Jablonski said.

"We have a lot of loyalty to the team," Coach Armitage said. "Kids are committed to doing their best. There is a lot of competition out there. It's getting more and more competitive every year."

Coach Armitage says even with all that competition, his team is ready.