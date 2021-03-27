East Stroudsburg man sentenced to 17 years for fraud offenses

Investigators say he caused losses between $1.5 million and $3.5 million to the victims who testified.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from East Stroudsburg will serve 17 years for wire fraud and mail fraud offenses.

According to the Acting United States Attorney, Anthony Diaz ran a wire fraud and mail fraud scheme from 2008 through April 2015.

During that time, Diaz operated a Financial Planners Group of America, located in East Stroudsburg and Scotrun.

Diaz persuaded several clients to invest in high-risk investments involving companies, products, and trusts. A dozen of Diaz's former clients testified at his trial, stating that Diaz convinced them to invest their life savings into these investments by saying they were low-risk and could still have access to their funds.

According to investigators, some of these investments cost investors all of their money. Investors also had no access to their funds, stating that they could not access them even after a decade.

Diaz was suspended by the Certified Financial Planners Board of Standards in 2013 and under investigation by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking.