Police said he robbed a home and a pet store last year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police said 34-year-old Robert Szlasa of East Stroudsburg burglarized a home in Middle Smithfield Township in October 2019.

He got away with a revolver, among other things.

After another burglary days later a pet store, police chased Szlasa down and took him into custody.

He admitted to selling the stolen weapon at a flea market.