East Stroudsburg giving high school students with disabilities work experience before they graduate

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke with a brother and sister duo who are taking advantage of the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Fantaisha Palmer is giving us a glimpse into what goes on in her favorite classroom—East Stroudsburg South Senior High School's cafeteria.

Palmer and other students in the life skills class are a part of the district's growing 12 Plus program, an initiative teacher Amanda Kerdzalieve says gives students real-world experience.

"We are able to focus a lot more on these employee skills and teaching them skills they will need to get a job, to hold a job, and just be productive members of society," Kerdzalieve explained.

While Fantaisha is working within school walls, her brother Nashod is spending part of the school day at Camelback Resort in the Poconos as the newest partner to East Stroudsburg's 12 Plus program.

"Mrs. H teaches me how to make beds. They teach me how to do it. They've been teaching me how to do it, so I've been practicing and practicing," said Nashod.

Nashod is gaining experience to put on his resume while helping Camelback year-round.

His boss, Rachele Wilkinson, says interns like Nashod help fill the gap during the slower seasons.

"Hopefully, we will help them fall in love with hospitality and choose that as their career path, and join us at Camelback full time after graduation," Wilkinson said

Nashod's goal is to go from an intern to a full-time employee.

"I want to be working at Camelback because I really like it there, and if you guys need me, and if you guys want me back, then you know where to call," he said.

Both Palmers agree that the 12 Plus program helped them find their dream jobs.