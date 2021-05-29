East Stroudsburg celebrates 150 years

The celebration included a bench dedication, honoring a veteran from East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The rain didn't deter folks from visiting the kickoff of East Stroudsburg's Sesquicentennial celebration - the borough's 150th birthday couldn't wait any longer.

"We started planning in May of 2019, and because of something called the pandemic, well, we now have plus one!"

The celebration's first event appropriately honored one of East Stroudsburg's most treasured residents, World War II and D-Day veteran Frank Lanterman.

"It's honoring those who have been here in the past, taking care of those in the present, and looking to the future. There's a lot of growth in this area, and there's a lot of potential. There's a lot of history in the East Stroudsburg area," said Maury Molin, 150th Anniversary Committee Co-Chair.

Lanterman donated two benches to Veterans Park at the corner of Washington and Brown Streets - one bearing his name and one for his father.

The benches were a gift to all of East Stroudsburg's veterans.

"I definitely think it was very important to share this. Being a veteran myself, I've served with the national guard for eight years, so something like this is very emotional. It's also very supportive for our veterans," said Jerome Henderson of East Stroudsburg.

"It's such an honor to be out here and recognize what they've done for our country," said Marie Smeraldo of East Stroudsburg.

Marie Smeraldo says knowing Frank Lanterman is like being around living history, an appropriate honoree as East Stroudsburg celebrates its long history.

And now, with the benches he donated, Frank Lanterman will always be a part of it.