Earth Week events at Pocono Organics

Thursday is Earth Day and Pocono Organics near Long Pond is celebrating Mother Earth with events all weekend long.

LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Organics near Long Pond is one of the largest regenerative organic farms in the country.

The farm will be celebrating one year of being open on Earth Day.

"We are so happy, and we can't believe it's been a year. We are so happy with the support from our community during this time. You can see we are still growing lots of things in our greenhouses getting ready for this year," said Ashley Walsh, the founder of Pocono Organics.

If you're looking for some Earth Day family fun, Pocono Organics has plenty of activities all this week.

Earth Week and Festival at Pocono Organics includes gardening classes for children, composting classes, and behind-the-scenes tours of Pocono Organics, including a look inside their gigantic greenhouses.

"We are so excited about the program that we put in place to celebrate Earth Week here at Pocono Organics. Today we have a window box planting class for young kids. Tomorrow we are offering tours all day of our facility, and Friday we have a composting class with Rodale Institute for composting. Saturday, we have our big Earth Fest here at Pocono Organics from 10 to 4 with lots of activities, organic food vendors, and lots of crafts and fun vendors for the public to enjoy," said Walsh.