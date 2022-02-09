Early concern about possible warehouses in Poconos

One warehouse would be located at the old Tarheel Quarry on Caughbaugh Road. The other would be near the corner of Routes 115 and 940.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — Downtown Blakeslee is quiet, with very few people passing through, but that could change.

There's potential for two new warehouses to be built, and many people don't want them.

"Bring some decent businesses in, as opposed to warehouses. We have them right down past Route 80 already. I mean, it's all over," said William Weber of Blakeslee.

One warehouse would be located at the old Tarheel Quarry on Caughbaugh Road.

The other would be near the corner of Routes 115 and 940.

But nothing is set in stone.

Tobyhanna Township officials say they haven't received anything official, only that developers are interested and drew up some plans.

But that was enough to spark concern.

"I don't think this is a commercial area, and I don't like to see any commercial buildings in here. Factories and stuff like that right around this area because it's a nice area," said Patrick Rubio of Pocono Lake.

People tell Newswatch 16 they're not too happy with one of the proposed warehouses close to downtown.

"People don't want that additional trucking and everything. That's most important," Weber said. "We have enough trucks coming in now. We don't need anymore, especially so close to living communities."

"I lived in Mount Pocono, and I moved out here, further out because it's less traffic," Rubio said.

Township officials say so far, nothing has been submitted, and nothing about the proposed warehouses is being discussed in the next planning commission meeting.