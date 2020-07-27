Park rangers stress the use of life vests on Delaware River

A man from New Jersey is the fourth person to die in the Delaware River in the last month. Park officials are urging people to wear life jackets on the river.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — It's been a tragic month for park officials at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area after a fourth person has drowned in the park in a month.

National Park Service officials say a 30-year-old man from New Jersey died in the river on Sunday.

His body was recovered by officials on the Pennsylvania side.

Park rangers continue to stress the importance of wearing a life vest on the water.

P'eople who were out on the river had life jackets with them but admit they don't always wear them.

"We all feel safe and despite things that happen, we still go out and have a good time," said Max Hill from Quakertown. "You gotta have fun."

Others said they always play it safe and wear a life vest.

"I would be nervous if I were in moving water without a life jacket on, for sure, and even if I were in still water that was deeper then I could stand in, I would still want to have a life jacket," said Beth Curry, a Slatington resident.

Park officials aren't the only ones encouraging people to wear a life vest out on the water; employees at Adventure Sport near Marshalls Creek are also encouraging people to wear life vests.

"It's just like anything else in life, it's a personal choice. We strongly suggest everybody wears them. People don't realize, they don't think about these things until it's too late. So they go out there, they have a fun time, everything is really good and fun, and then one second later it's a tragedy," said David Jacobi of Adventure Sports.

State law doesn't require an adult to wear a life jacket in the water, but one must be accessible.