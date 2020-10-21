Ballot boxes set up throughout Monroe County

Ballot boxes are now set up in Monroe County, similar to the ones installed in Lackawanna County earlier this month.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you live in Monroe County and choose to vote by mail in the upcoming election, there are now six designated drop box locations throughout this part of the Poconos. Voters can choose to use the drop boxes instead of mailing their ballots.

One of the drop boxes is at the Eastern Monroe Public Library near Stroudsburg.

"It was very easy and convenient. It was monitored, and there's video surveillance. It seems like it's very safe and secure," said Stroudsburg resident Rachel Pierantozzi.

The Monroe County Office of Election is another dropbox location, and plenty of people were there on Wednesday to make their voices heard.

"I felt good about just running it in, dropping it off. It takes just a couple of minutes, no big deal," said Connie McCool of Stroudsburg.

For Susan Wilson from East Stroudsburg, this was the first time she's ever voted by mail. She says the ballot boxes are not only convenient but a safer option due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Because of the times, I think it's great. I mean, I feel more comfortable doing it this way," Wilson said.

Voters Newswatch 16 spoke to think they have more control over their ballot by dropping it off in a ballot box instead of a mailbox.

"I think it just gives a little more assurance that it's going to the right place," Pierantozzi said. "You have that direct deposit area to put it in. It looks like it's safely monitored and secure, so that's why I chose to do the ballot box this year."

Like Lackawanna County, all six drop-off locations in Monroe County are in locations with 24-hour video surveillance.