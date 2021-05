The wreck happened Wednesday morning of Route 940 in Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — A driver was taken to a hospital after a fiery wreck in Monroe County.

The driver slammed his SUV into a gas pump around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Citgo station on Route 940 in Pocono Summit.

Witnesses say the driver was pulled out of the vehicle by passersby. He was taken to a hospital.

A pickup truck went off the road and crashed into a gas pump near Mount Pocono. The driver was flown to the hospital. This stretch of 940 East is closed while crews cleanup. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/TQ9FgbmIiF — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 26, 2021