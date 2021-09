The wreck happened on Route 33 near Bartonsville on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died from his injuries after a crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened along Route 33 in Bartonsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The coroner said Christopher Snyder, 49, of Lowhill Township, Lehigh County, died on Wednesday from his injuries in the crash. The death was ruled accidental.